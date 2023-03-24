 Mira Bhayandar: MBMC seeks govt directions amid protests against burial ground, police department seeking relocation
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC seeks govt directions amid protests against burial ground, police department seeking relocation

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has sought directions from the state government on the issue.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

After a strong opposition by local residents against the burial ground (cemetery) which is proposed to be constructed on a reserved plot in the Penkarpada area of Kashimira, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has sought directions from the state government on the issue. Not ruling the chances of a law and order problem, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has also asked the civic administration to consider the shifting.   

Police protection provided

Claiming that the burial ground has been proposed in the residential area even when there is hardly any minority population living in the vicinity, a delegation representing local residents met civic chief- Dilip Dhole to register their opposition. However, the civic administration went on to seek police protection to ensure that the construction work of the burial ground does not face any hurdles. In response, the police held a meeting with residents and, not ruling out chances of a law and order issue, wrote a letter to the civic administration to consider the relocation of the proposed burial ground elsewhere. All eyes are now on Dhole’s decision.

article-image

Urgent need of burial ground

“As of now I have duly informed about the current situation and the police communication to my superiors. We are also exploring other options including  proposed burial ground reservations at Uttan, Navghar and Kashigaon. We are waiting for a final nod from the development department.” said Dhole. “Although there is an urgent need for burial grounds, the facility coming up amidst a residential locality is not justified. To avoid such controversies, I am following up on the issue to ensure that land parcels which are away from residential localities are incorporated and tagged as burial ground reservations in the new development plan.” said legislator- Pratap Sarnaik.

The demand for more space in the twin-city for burying their dead is gaining momentum amongst the members of the Muslim community which is facing an acute space crunch in the existing graveyards.         

article-image

