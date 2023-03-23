Mira-Bhayandar: Thieves in guise of passengers rob auto driver of gold chain worth ₹50,000

Representative Photo |

A 50-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was robbed of his gold chain worth ₹50,000 after two thieves posing as passengers offered him cold drinks laced with sedatives in Mira Road.

Accused boarded auto from Borivali

According to the police, the auto-rickshaw driver identified as Rajendra Rama Yadav, 50 was waiting for passengers near Kalyan Jewellers in Borivali (west) when two people (aged around 40 and 30 years) boarded his auto-rickshaw for a return journey from Borivali to a renowned temple in Mira Road. After reaching Mira Road, the temple gates were found to be closed. One of them went to enquire and informed them that the temple doors will open in ten minutes and requested Yadav to wait.

Accused gave bottle of cold drink

Meanwhile, the other passenger said he wanted to relieve himself and left. He returned with two bottles of cold drinks and offered one to Yadav. The unsuspecting driver drank the cold drink and a few minutes later he fell into deep sleep. He regained consciousness after two days and found himself at a hospital. The caretaker of the temple who had noticed him lying near the auto-rickshaw took his mobile and informed family members.

Case registered against both

After being discharged from the hospital, Yadav narrated the entire sequence of events to the Naya Nagar police in Mira Road on Wednesday. An offence under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) has been registered against the duo. The investigating team is scanning footage captured by CCTV cameras at the crime spot and possible getaway routes.