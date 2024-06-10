 Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Revokes Temporary Animal Slaughter Permit For Eid-ul-Adha In Kashigaon
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: MBMC Revokes Temporary Animal Slaughter Permit For Eid-ul-Adha In Kashigaon

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Revokes Temporary Animal Slaughter Permit For Eid-ul-Adha In Kashigaon

This year Eid-ul-Adha also known as Bakri Eid will be celebrated on 17, June.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 09:38 PM IST
article-image
MBMC | Representative Image

The animal husbandry department attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Monday cancelled the temporary permission awarded to slaughter sacrificial animals for Eid-ul-Adha in Kashigaon.

The action followed in response to a complaint filed by the members of a local trust who not only alleged commercial exploitation in the name of religion but also raised apprehensions about possibility of a feud erupting between two communities due to the slaughtering which had been planned on an open plot amidst a densely populated residential colony housing people of all faiths and religion.

Read Also
Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed Today On Account Of Bakri Eid
article-image

The local police had also given an adverse report to ensure that there was no threat to the law and order in the region. This year Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on 17, June.

The two-day permission from 17 to 19 June which was awarded by the MBMC for tying and slaughtering the animals on an open plot in the Mashacha Pada area of Kashigaon was cancelled by deputy commissioner- Ravi Pawar on Monday (10, June).

Read Also
Mumbai: Devotees Offer Namaz On Bakri Eid Outside Bandra Station
article-image

The trust has also sought action against the organisers for misleading civic administration. Bakri Eid, also known as Eid ul-Adha is an annual festival of sacrifice celebrated by the Muslim community globally.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Commuters Face Difficulty As Central Railway Local Train Services Delayed Due To Technical...

Mumbai: Commuters Face Difficulty As Central Railway Local Train Services Delayed Due To Technical...

Sweet Surprise For Mumbaikars! North-Bound Arm Of Coastal Road Phase 2 Now Open

Sweet Surprise For Mumbaikars! North-Bound Arm Of Coastal Road Phase 2 Now Open

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Revokes Temporary Animal Slaughter Permit For Eid-ul-Adha In Kashigaon

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Revokes Temporary Animal Slaughter Permit For Eid-ul-Adha In Kashigaon

Mumbai News: Rajneesh Mathur Takes Over As New Principal Chief Engineer Of Central Railway

Mumbai News: Rajneesh Mathur Takes Over As New Principal Chief Engineer Of Central Railway

Bombay High Court Allows 7/11 Blast Case Convict To Appear Law Exam From Nashik Jail

Bombay High Court Allows 7/11 Blast Case Convict To Appear Law Exam From Nashik Jail