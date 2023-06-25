Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Reports Record ₹50 Cr Property Tax Collection in 3 Months, Digital Payments Surge | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has reported a record collection of ₹50 crore towards property tax within just three months of the current financial year. According to statistics sourced from MBMC's property tax department, more than ₹50 crore has been collected from 1.02 lakh payers as of June 25.

Significantly, there has been a surge in collections through digital payment modes, including links on the municipal website (mbmc.gov.in/property) and the mobile application (MyMBMC) provided by the civic administration.

The collections via digital modes amount to ₹22 crore, received from approximately 43,000 property owners. Meanwhile, 59,000 taxpayers have chosen to clear their dues through cheques and cash payments at various counters, which will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays until June 30. The record collections are attributed to the positive response to the early bird incentive scheme introduced by the civic administration.

The incentive scheme offers a five percent discount for those who opt to clear their property taxes on or before June 30, and a three percent discount for those who clear their taxes on or before July 31. Property tax collections, projected at ₹280 crore for the current fiscal year, are one of the major revenue generators for the MBMC. However, the administration is skeptical about meeting the projections due to the presence of thousands of "ghost" and multiple entries in its property tax registry, and expects collections to realistically range between ₹225 to ₹230 crore.

Encouraging timely tax payments from citizens

The twin city is currently assessed to have approximately 368,501 properties, including 63,498 commercial and 305,003 residential units. Civic chief Dilip Dhole appealed to more citizens to take advantage of the discount offer by clearing their tax dues on time, thereby contributing to the all-round development of the twin city. This is the second consecutive year of the early bird scheme offering discounts to regular taxpayers.