Mira Bhayandar: MBMC plans door-to-door survey to detect cases of tuberculosis

The health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has geared up to conduct a fresh survey to detect patients with communicable diseases like tuberculosis (TB) across the twin-city.

With a main objective of early detection to facilitate timely treatment, the door-to-door survey will be conducted in accordance with state government guidelines in two phases between 15 November to 25 November 2021 and 13 December to 23 December 2021.

The 10-day long first phase which aims to cover a population of around 1.55 lakh while identifying 31,047 households mainly located in slum clusters, densely-populated pockets, construction sites, hamlets, and other far-to-reach places in the twin-city. While 70 teams comprising trained Asha Workers, Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and medical volunteers have been formed for the door-to-door survey of vulnerable areas, 14 supervisors will monitor the day-to-day activities of the teams under the guidance of City Tuberculosis Officer (CTO) Dr. Balnath Chakor.

Meanwhile municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole has appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the medical teams in conducting the survey which is aimed at an intensified and targeted survey to detect and diagnose patients of the diseases at an early stage and provide them proper treatment.

In case of diagnosis, free medical treatment will be provided by the health department. The detection of fresh tuberculosis patients had witnessed a significant drop during the lockdown period which was imposed to contain the spread of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, thus necessitating the urgent need of intensified and targeted surveys to detect and diagnose patients of communicable diseases and swift treatment. The union health ministry aims to make the country TB free by the year 2025.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 05:12 PM IST