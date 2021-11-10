Good news for aspiring cricketers in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC offers three options for cricket ground to MCA

If everything goes as per plan, aspiring cricketers may not have to go to Mumbai for cricket training as the twin-city is likely to get its own full-fledged ground for coaching, practice sessions, tournaments and other activities related to the sport under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) which is the governing body for cricket in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts.

In response to MCA’s request for a plot to train youngsters in the western suburbs, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has offered not one but three options for setting up the needed infrastructure in the twin-city.

MCA president Dr. Vijay Patil in his letter to the municipal commissioner has stated that the association which is facing shortage of grounds in the western suburbs had come across a vacant plot- Hindu Hruday Samrat Baalasaheb Thackeray Maidan (survey number 221) admeasuring 16,200 square meters in the Indralok area of Bhayandar (east). The MCA sought MBMC’s nod for allotment with an assurance that it will shoulder the responsibility of managing and maintaining the ground.

In reply, MBMC chief Dilip Dhole has added two more options to the MCA in the form of an existing ground- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose stadium in Bhayandar ( survey number 91) admeasuring 45 acres and another plot (survey number 246) ad-measuring 20,000 square meters in Bhayandar (east).

“There is no lack of cricketing talent in this region. Honing the skills of youngsters with state of the art facilities under the watchful eyes of the MCA will definitely help in tapping the cricketing talent for the district, state and country,” said an official.

Sensing the need of a full-fledged ground for budding cricketers and sports lovers, Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik has been following the issue for the past couple of years. The proposal will be tabled for a nod before the upcoming general body meeting, following which necessary handover process will be completed, officials said.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 06:02 PM IST