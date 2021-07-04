Mira Bhayandar: MBMC launches 'Intelligent Transport System' to monitor unruly bus drivers

In order to instill a sense of discipline among bus drivers and conductors while enhancing the quality of its public transport facility, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has finally launched the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) in its fleet of buses.
The fleet of buses will be monitored via global positioning system (GPS) on the ITS dash board set up which has been installed in a dedicated control room located in the premises of the central bus depot in the Ghodbunder area of Kashimira.
The digital system will not only enable the administration to monitor the exact location of buses, collection of revenue through electronic ticketing system and the load of passengers on each route, the enhanced GPS services will provide real time information on bus movements and keep an eye on bus drivers for over-speeding, unscheduled changes in original routes, skipping of bus stops and even violation of traffic rules like rash driving and signal jumping.
MBMC’s public transport authority has so far taken action by slapping fines on 19 erring drivers for various violations.
"We are inclined towards maximum use of technology for better transparency, comfortable and safe commuting of our citizens, this apart from ensuring disciplined driving which will reduce accidents and also improve pedestrian safety”, said Municipal Commissioner, Dilip Dhole.
Currently 44 out of the 62 buses are plying on 14 routes. An average of 23,900 commuters travel in and out of the twin-city on a daily basis. Before the lockdown was imposed in March-2020, the average number stood at around 40,000 commuters per day.
The MBMC has appointed a private agency for operating its bus fleet on a Net Cost Contract (NCC) model, aimed at providing a viable and convenient public transport system.