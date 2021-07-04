Mira Bhayandar: MBMC launches 'Intelligent Transport System' to monitor unruly bus drivers

In order to instill a sense of discipline among bus drivers and conductors while enhancing the quality of its public transport facility, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has finally launched the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) in its fleet of buses.

The fleet of buses will be monitored via global positioning system (GPS) on the ITS dash board set up which has been installed in a dedicated control room located in the premises of the central bus depot in the Ghodbunder area of Kashimira.

The digital system will not only enable the administration to monitor the exact location of buses, collection of revenue through electronic ticketing system and the load of passengers on each route, the enhanced GPS services will provide real time information on bus movements and keep an eye on bus drivers for over-speeding, unscheduled changes in original routes, skipping of bus stops and even violation of traffic rules like rash driving and signal jumping.