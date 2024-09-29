Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Launches ‘Faral Sakhi’ To Empower Women Entrepreneurs, Boost Festive Snack Business

Faral Sakhi | Vighnesh Pathe

In a bid to empower women and help them in becoming entrepreneurs, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has launched “Faral Sakhi” – a project which will extend a helping hand to self-help groups (SHG) in the production, branding and marketing of festive snacks (faral).

A brainchild of municipal commissioner-Sanjay Katkar, this is a first-of-its-kind initiative by any civic body in the country which aligns with National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog's Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) to foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports women by providing comprehensive support across various critical areas. Integrating a structured training program, legal/ financial assistance, marketing and sales support, the Faral Sakhi project which will be launched ahead of Diwali on 10, October leverages local festivals to maximize the commercial opportunities for products manufactured by women-led SHGs.

“The objective of the Faral Sakhi initiative is to promote women entrepreneurship and generate employment by facilitating sustainable business opportunities. While the SHGs will lead the project, the MBMC will play the role of mentors by extending all needed support including branding, training, space for marketing and guidance for diverse markets on the offline as well as offline platforms.” said Katkar.

Apart from providing a centralised workspace for the snack manufacturing process in a hygienic atmosphere and help centres at all municipal offices, the MBMC will issue permissions for setting up around 200 specially designed vending kiosks at strategic locations across the twin-city. This apart from recommendations of selling the products to private establishments including stores and malls. The initiative activities are designed to be year-round with peak production and marketing efforts ramping up during major local festive seasons to maximize sales and visibility.