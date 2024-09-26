Mira-Bhayandar: Archaeology Directorate Directs MBMC To Act Against Offenders Over Illegalities At Ghodbunder Fort

Mira Bhayandar: Unauthorized constructions at Ghodbunder Fort prompt action from Archaeology Directorate | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: Taking a serious note of additional constructions, deviations and unauthorised installation of display boards at the historic Ghodbunder Fort in Kashimira, the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums has directed the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to initiate strict action against the offenders.

The state department of cultural affairs has granted heritage structure status to eight monuments in the state, including the Ghodbunder Fort, paving the way for their adoptions by the respective civic bodies. The fort has been adopted by the MBMC under the government’s ‘Maharashtra Vaibhav Protected Monuments Adoption Scheme’ to help protect and preserve historical monuments.

After an inspection of the site in April, this year officials from the directorate noticed various anomalies including-additional construction (not supported by any historic evidences) besides the round-shaped watch tower on the highest point, flag hoisted atop a metal pillar and signages displaying names of elected representatives and municipal officials.

The directorate in its letter dated 10, April, directed the MBMC to conduct an enquiry and act against the offenders under section 33(1) of the Maharashtra Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1960 for altering, defacing or misusing a protected monument.

Convictions in such cases attract punishment with imprisonment for a term which extend to 3 months and fines amounting up to Rs.5,000 or both. “Despite the directions from the directorate, the MBMC is yet to take action. This is really very unfortunate.” said social activist and former municipal corporator- Rohit Suvarna.

The restoration, conservation and beautification work of the fort and its precincts is in the advanced stages of completion. It may be recalled that fort lovers under the aegis of the Janjire Dharavi Killa Jatan Samithi had launched an agitation last month to register their protest against the apathy of the civic administration in keeping a check on litter mongers at the fort.

The agitation was withdrawn after the MBMC not only deployed security guards but also assured to install closed circuit tele-vision (CCTV) cameras in the fort premises.