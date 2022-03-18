Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC gets Rs.943 crore booster dose from state government for developmental projects

Staring at near empty coffers due to the massive spending towards ramping-up the medical infrastructure for battling the Covid-19 pandemic in the twin-city, compounded by a significant dip in revenue, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has got a major financial boost from the state government which has set aside budgetary allocations amounting Rs. 943 crore for various developmental projects in the twin-city.

While funding for most of the projects proposed by legislator- Geeta Jain have found their way in the state's blueprint for the current fiscal, the most significant and valuable approval is the allotment of Rs. 473 crore for overhauling the internal water pipeline network of the twin-city.

“Although water will be lifted and channelized to the doorstep of the twin-city under the 218 MLD-Surya Water Project, the civic body had to shoulder the responsibility of the internal distribution system. The funding will not only provide a much needed respite for the civic authorities and permanently end the water woes, the overhauling work will also eliminate in transit leakages that are hurting the water delivery system.

We are thankful to our chief minister, who considered our requests and gave a nod to fund some of the crucial infrastructure projects related to water, better connectivity, transport and beautification. Moreover, unlike loans with interests, the current allocations are purely no-string grants for hassle free development.” said Jain.

The other projects approved for funding include-Ro-R0 Water-Way Link, Dalit settlement development, cement roads, skating park, enhancing CCTV network, open gyms, senior citizen center, library , high-mast lighting systems, tourism, beautification of gardens, forts and enhancing facilities at pilgrimage and heritage sites amongst other developmental works. “ This is just the beginning, there is a lot more to be done as considerable time has been lost due to the pandemic," said Jain.

