Mira Bhayandar: MBMC first in state to bag ISO tags for 9 wings

Four more departments including-public works, electrical, secretary and the property management wing attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) have received the ISO 9001:2015 accreditation for maintaining international standards that specify requirements for a quality management system (QMS).

Due to the freshly acquired certifications, the MBMC claims to have become the first body in its class across the state to bag a total of nine ISO tags for various departments. Earlier the internal audit department, general administration, establishment department, records wing, fire and emergency services have been accorded with ISO certifications. Municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole handed over the certificates to city engineer- Deepak Khambit and other senior officers including- Nitin Mukne and Vasudev Shirvalkar.

The municipal commissioner has formed a committee and various sub-committees to ensure that each of our departments follow the best practice process for documentation, training, feedback, record and day-to-day housekeeping. “To ensure better transparency and organised functioning, we are trying to make all our departments ISO certificate compliant,” said Dhole.

The MBMC has been organising interactive sessions (workshops) for its employees on topics related to goal setting, confidence building, personality development leadership skills needed to deal with complex aspects of the Maharashtra Civil Services Rule (MCSR) for discipline, appeal, pension, salary, retirement, leaves, general conditions), the organisational structure of municipal committees (standing, transport, tree authority), Right to Information Act, Right to Public Services Act, accounting, bill generation, letter writing, minimum wages act and other administrative and field related activities.

