 Mira- Bhayandar: MBMC Appoints Medical Officer As Custodian Of Living Wills Following SC Directive
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira- Bhayandar: MBMC Appoints Medical Officer As Custodian Of Living Wills Following SC Directive

Mira- Bhayandar: MBMC Appoints Medical Officer As Custodian Of Living Wills Following SC Directive

As per the SC directives issued on 24, January, 2024, MBMC chief-Sanjay Katkar appointed medical officer Dr. Birappa Tirapanna as custodian for the safeguard of data related to living wills.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
MBMC | Representative Image

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has appointed a class-I medical officer as custodian in adherence to the directions issued by the Supreme Court (SC) for the submission of living wills. A living which is also referred to as an advance medical directive is a legal document moved by any citizen which provides instructions for medical care or for the termination of medical support, in certain circumstances.

As per the SC directives issued on 24, January, 2024, MBMC chief-Sanjay Katkar appointed medical officer Dr. Birappa Tirapanna as custodian for the safeguard of data related to living wills. The order was issued by additional municipal commissioner- Aniket Manorkar on 12, March, 2024. 

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: Civic Body Fines 9 Contractors Around ₹10 Lakh For Compromising On Quality Of...
article-image

The SC has cleared the hurdles for passive euthanasia by simplifying the process of creating a living will, while putting the obligation on the competent officer of civic bodies including-municipal corporations, municipal councils and gram panchayats to appoint a custodian for the implementation of the directives. Notably, any citizen wanting to create a living will has to notarize two copies of it.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: Govt Seeks Report From MBMC In ₹2.4 Cr Covid-19 Ambulance 'Scam'
article-image

While one copy remains with the person who is supposed to take decisions on the will maker’s behalf, the other has to be sent to the custodian appointed by the local civic body. The document has to be shown to the doctor by the proxy holder, who will then verify it with the custodian’s copy during the execution process of the will.

The SC directives followed in response to a miscellaneous application (number 1699 of 2019) in the civil writ petition (number 215 of 2005) filed by Common Cause- registered society seeking directions to the state under article 21 of the constitution for adopting appropriate procedures to allow persons who were of deteriorated health or who were terminally ill to execute advance medical directives or living wills.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Candlelight Concert Series Arrives In India For The First Time

Mumbai: Candlelight Concert Series Arrives In India For The First Time

'Loss Of 2.33 Million Hectares Of Tree Cover': NGT Seeks Centre’s Response

'Loss Of 2.33 Million Hectares Of Tree Cover': NGT Seeks Centre’s Response

Mumbai: 'Reasons Beyond My Control Prevented Return To India,' Says Mehul Choksi

Mumbai: 'Reasons Beyond My Control Prevented Return To India,' Says Mehul Choksi

Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Central Railway Employee Duped Of ₹2.89 Lakh By Scammer In Power Bill Fraud,...

Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Central Railway Employee Duped Of ₹2.89 Lakh By Scammer In Power Bill Fraud,...

Mira-Bhayandar: Woman Amongst Quartet Held With Ganja Worth ₹10 Lakh

Mira-Bhayandar: Woman Amongst Quartet Held With Ganja Worth ₹10 Lakh