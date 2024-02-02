Mira-Bhayandar: LPG Cylinder Blast At Mira Road Apartment Injures 1

An LPG cylinder blast an apartment in the Ramdev Park area of Mira Road on late Thursday left one person injured. Timely arrival of the fire brigade personnel contained the raging flames, preventing further damage.

The injured has been identified as 18-year-old Sanjay Kumar Abade. Authorities found five more commercial cylinders of 16 kilogram each were found in the ground floor apartment in Ram Krupa Apartments. The presence of the additional cylinders indicated that the apartment was apparently being used for storage and accommodating employees of a catering firm, said an official.

Around 25 fire fighters and four fire tenders reached the spot and doused the blaze just in time. Such was the impact of the explosion that mild tremors were felt by people living in adjoining areas.

"We have impounded the commercial cylinders and are investigating the reasons which triggered the fire leading to the blast. The owner of the apartment who stays at some other place in Mira Road will be summoned to question about the storage of commercial gas cylinders in a residential building. Two people including Sanjay Kumar were present in the apartment. While Sanjay sustained serious burn injuries, his colleague was fortunate to escape unhurt,” said chief fire officer Prakash Borade.