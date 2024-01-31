 Gujarat Explosion: 3 Dead, 1 Critical After Blast In Oneiro Lifecare’s Vadodara Plant
Gujarat Explosion: 3 Dead, 1 Critical After Blast In Oneiro Lifecare’s Vadodara Plant

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, reportedly due to a gas leak within the company's ME plant.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
Three workers have been confirmed dead and one critically injured following a blast incident at the Oneiro Lifecare Private Limited facility in Ekalbara village, Padra taluka, Vadodara district. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, reportedly due to a gas leak within the company's ME plant.

According to initial reports, the deceased have been identified as Thakor Parmar (36), Narendra Solanki (20), and Ramesh Padhiyar (31). The lone survivor, Mayur Padhiyar, is currently undergoing treatment at Zydus Hospital in Vadodara after being rushed there by emergency services alongside the other injured workers. His condition is said to be critical.

The blast triggered panic in the surrounding area, with eyewitnesses reporting loud noises and tremors emanating from the plant. Local residents immediately alerted authorities, and emergency responders, including ambulances and police personnel, swiftly arrived at the scene.

"We received information about a blast at the Oneiro Lifecare plant near Ekalbara village around 1:45 PM," informed a police official. "Four workers were reportedly injured in the incident, and they were all rushed to Zydus Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, three of them succumbed to their injuries before reaching the hospital."

The cause of the gas leak and the subsequent explosion are currently under investigation. Factory officials are cooperating with authorities, and a forensic team has been deployed to examine the site. Oneiro Lifecare has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

