Murshidabad: Class 2 Student Killed by Bomb Explosion Near School - 'He Picked It Up Thinking It Was Ball'

Murshidabad: Class 2 Student Killed by Bomb Explosion Near School; Thought It Was Bomb |

Near a school in Murshidabad, West Bengal, during the mid-day meal hour, the death of a Class 2 student and injuries to several others were reported by media organizations. The victim, identified as seven-year-old Muklesur Rahman, was attending classes at the primary school in Choyadanga village when the unfortunate event occurred.

The police told media that Rahman discovered a ball-like object after the mid-day meal and, assuming it to be a plaything, picked it up while playing with friends. The object turned out to be a bomb, and when Rahman threw it against a wall, an explosion ensued, leading to his untimely demise.

Residents express anger over hazardous item

Upon hearing the loud sound, locals rushed to the scene, finding Rahman already deceased and several others critically injured. The police promptly arrived at the Daulatabad police station and conducted a search operation in the vicinity. The bomb's proximity to the school has left the community outraged, with residents expressing anger over such a hazardous item being kept in the area.

Muklesur Rahman's body was recovered by the police and sent to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The incident has not only resulted in the loss of a young life but has also raised concerns about the safety of school environments. Three other injured students have been admitted to the hospital.