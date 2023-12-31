 Mumbai News: 45-Year-Old Detained After False Bomb Rumour Leads To Local Train's Inspection At Vasai Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 45-Year-Old Detained After False Bomb Rumour Leads To Local Train's Inspection At Vasai Station

Mumbai News: 45-Year-Old Detained After False Bomb Rumour Leads To Local Train's Inspection At Vasai Station

Acting on information from a passenger travelling from Dahanu to Churchgate, officials halted the train at Vasai to inspect the unattended bags, utilising a dog squad for assistance.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 09:41 PM IST
article-image

The Vasai Railway police have detained a 45-year-old individual suspected of spreading false bomb rumours. After investigating unclaimed bags on a train at Vasai station, authorities confirmed that the bomb reports were unfounded rumours.

Local train was checked after it stopped at Vasai station

Sandeep Bhajibhakare, Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Western Railway Region, commented, "On New Year's Eve around 6:30 p.m., an individual called and informed the railway police about a supposed bomb in a bag aboard a local train. Responding swiftly, railway officials evacuated an entire local train at Virar station. The Borivali Railway police dispatched a dog squad as a precaution, and teams proceeded to Vasai station. The local train stopped at Vasai railway station on platform number 5. After a thorough search, no suspicious items were found."

Train resumed its journey after inspection

The ongoing investigation has led to the withholding of the individual's identity by the police. Although some bags were discovered locally, they contained only clothing. To ensure a smooth local journey, authorities redirected trains to alternate tracks, minimising disruptions.

Acting on information from a passenger travelling from Dahanu to Churchgate, officials halted the train at Vasai to inspect the unattended bags, utilising a dog squad for assistance. Once the inspection concluded, the train resumed its scheduled journey. Authorities have since restored normalcy to the area and urged the public to disregard unfounded rumours.

Read Also
Mumbai Police Receives Call Threatening Bomb Blasts In City Amid New Year's Eve Celebrations; Caller...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 50-Year-Old Woman Killed By Speeding Auto In Borivali West; 3rd Fatal Accident This Week

Mumbai: 50-Year-Old Woman Killed By Speeding Auto In Borivali West; 3rd Fatal Accident This Week

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut Writes To Home Minister & Fadnavis Over Lack Of DNA Testing Kits In...

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut Writes To Home Minister & Fadnavis Over Lack Of DNA Testing Kits In...

Mumbai: City's Art Deco Buildings, World's 2nd Largest Collection, Gets Help In Conservation From...

Mumbai: City's Art Deco Buildings, World's 2nd Largest Collection, Gets Help In Conservation From...

Mumbai News: 45-Year-Old Detained After False Bomb Rumour Leads To Local Train's Inspection At Vasai...

Mumbai News: 45-Year-Old Detained After False Bomb Rumour Leads To Local Train's Inspection At Vasai...

Mumbai: ANC Nabs Suspect With MD Drugs Worth ₹ 50 Lakh From Mahim On New Year's Eve

Mumbai: ANC Nabs Suspect With MD Drugs Worth ₹ 50 Lakh From Mahim On New Year's Eve