Mumbai News: 45-Year-Old Detained After False Bomb Rumour Leads To Local Train's Inspection At Vasai Station

The Vasai Railway police have detained a 45-year-old individual suspected of spreading false bomb rumours. After investigating unclaimed bags on a train at Vasai station, authorities confirmed that the bomb reports were unfounded rumours.

Local train was checked after it stopped at Vasai station

Sandeep Bhajibhakare, Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Western Railway Region, commented, "On New Year's Eve around 6:30 p.m., an individual called and informed the railway police about a supposed bomb in a bag aboard a local train. Responding swiftly, railway officials evacuated an entire local train at Virar station. The Borivali Railway police dispatched a dog squad as a precaution, and teams proceeded to Vasai station. The local train stopped at Vasai railway station on platform number 5. After a thorough search, no suspicious items were found."

Train resumed its journey after inspection

The ongoing investigation has led to the withholding of the individual's identity by the police. Although some bags were discovered locally, they contained only clothing. To ensure a smooth local journey, authorities redirected trains to alternate tracks, minimising disruptions.

Acting on information from a passenger travelling from Dahanu to Churchgate, officials halted the train at Vasai to inspect the unattended bags, utilising a dog squad for assistance. Once the inspection concluded, the train resumed its scheduled journey. Authorities have since restored normalcy to the area and urged the public to disregard unfounded rumours.