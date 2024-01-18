Thane Fire: 5 Injured After Blast In Chemical Factory Of MIDC In Badlapur (Visuals Surface)

Thane: A fire broke out at Badlapur in Thane district after a blast after a blast in a chemical factory of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), officials informed on Thursday. According to officials, five persons were injured in the fire. Several fire tenders reached the spot and launched an immediate dousing operation after receiving word of the fire, officials said. The fire tenders were still in the process of bringing the blaze under control at the time of filing this report.

#Thane: Five injured in a blast at a chemical factory in #Badlapur MIDC. Fire tenders are on the spot. Further details awaited.@ThaneCityPolice pic.twitter.com/VGWFUA303f — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 18, 2024

Repeated fire incidents

This comes a day after A fire damaged a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler on the premises of a Thane residential building in the early hours of Wednesday.

The fire damaged a four-wheeler and a bike belonging to one Vijay Palye, he said, adding that its cause is yet to be determined.

In another incident, a fire reduced a paan stall to ashes on Mumbra bypass road around 11 pm on Tuesday, the official said. An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, he said, adding that there were no injuries.

In another incident, a huge fire broke out in an e-waste management plant in Vasai East in Palghar district at 7:30pm on Monday, though there are no reports of injuries to anyone.