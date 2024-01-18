 Thane Fire: 5 Injured After Blast In Chemical Factory Of MIDC In Badlapur (Visuals Surface)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Fire: 5 Injured After Blast In Chemical Factory Of MIDC In Badlapur (Visuals Surface)

Thane Fire: 5 Injured After Blast In Chemical Factory Of MIDC In Badlapur (Visuals Surface)

Several fire tenders reached the spot and launched an immediate dousing operation after receiving word of the fire, officials said

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 10:33 AM IST
article-image

Thane: A fire broke out at Badlapur in Thane district after a blast after a blast in a chemical factory of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), officials informed on Thursday. According to officials, five persons were injured in the fire. Several fire tenders reached the spot and launched an immediate dousing operation after receiving word of the fire, officials said. The fire tenders were still in the process of bringing the blaze under control at the time of filing this report.

Repeated fire incidents

This comes a day after A fire damaged a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler on the premises of a Thane residential building in the early hours of Wednesday.

The fire damaged a four-wheeler and a bike belonging to one Vijay Palye, he said, adding that its cause is yet to be determined.

In another incident, a fire reduced a paan stall to ashes on Mumbra bypass road around 11 pm on Tuesday, the official said. An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, he said, adding that there were no injuries.

Read Also
Thane News: Fire Erupts In Condemned Scrap Coach At Kalyan Railway Yard; No Injuries Reported
article-image

In another incident, a huge fire broke out in an e-waste management plant in Vasai East in Palghar district at 7:30pm on Monday, though there are no reports of injuries to anyone.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Gets Nod To Axe Over 3,728 Trees For Ulwe Coastal Road

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Gets Nod To Axe Over 3,728 Trees For Ulwe Coastal Road

Ram Temple Inauguration: 7 Must-Visit Temples In Mumbai For Ram Devotees

Ram Temple Inauguration: 7 Must-Visit Temples In Mumbai For Ram Devotees

Thane Fire: 5 Injured After Blast In Chemical Factory Of MIDC In Badlapur (Visuals Surface)

Thane Fire: 5 Injured After Blast In Chemical Factory Of MIDC In Badlapur (Visuals Surface)

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024: Western Railway Introduces Additional Special Train Services For Early...

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024: Western Railway Introduces Additional Special Train Services For Early...

Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority Implements 'One Stand-alone Project: One MahaRERA...

Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority Implements 'One Stand-alone Project: One MahaRERA...