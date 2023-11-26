 Thane News: Fire Erupts In Condemned Scrap Coach At Kalyan Railway Yard; No Injuries Reported
The affected coach, designated as condemned scrap, was not in active service at the Kalyan goods yard.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 07:22 PM IST
In a recent incident at the Kalyan railway yard, a fire erupted in an empty condemned scrap coach on Sunday afternoon. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as confirmed by a senior official of Central Railway.

The incident took place at approximately 4:10 pm, and emergency responders acted promptly to bring the situation under control. The fire was successfully contained by 4:37 pm, averting any potential casualties.

Upon inquiry about the cause of the fire, the Central Railway official stated that a thorough investigation is underway to determine the root cause of the incident. The affected coach, designated as condemned scrap, was not in active service at the Kalyan goods yard.

