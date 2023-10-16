Maharashtra: Massive Fire Erupts In Ahmednagar-Bound DEMU Special Train Near Walunj; Visuals Surface

Massive Fire Erupts In Ahmednagar-Bound DEMU Special Train | Twitter

On Monday around 3 pm, a fire was reported in the 5 coaches of Train No. 01402 New Ashti to Ahmednagar DEMU, occurring between the Narayandoh to Ahmednagar section. The blaze affected the Guard-side brake van and 4 adjacent coaches. Fortunately, Central Railway officials have confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries resulting from the fire. Prompt response and swift actions by concerned officials and emergency services ensured the safety of all passengers.

All passengers were able to safely disembark from the train

"Upon receiving the information, railway authorities rushed to the scene, and fire brigade units were promptly dispatched. All passengers were able to safely disembark from the train before the fire could spread further" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

A total of 4 fire brigades arrived at the scene

"In a coordinated effort to control the situation, a Railway ART (Accident Relief Train) was dispatched from Daund to the site. Additionally, a total of 4 fire brigades arrived at the scene, with the first one reaching at 3:15 pm, followed by the other three at 3:45 pm and the fire in all 5 coaches was successfully extinguished by 4:10 pm." he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Incident serves as a testament to the swift response of railway & emergency services

"This incident serves as a testament to the swift response and coordinated efforts of railway and emergency services, ensuring the safety of passengers and averting a potentially tragic situation" further added Dr Manaspure.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)