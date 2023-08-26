Tamil Nadu: 8 Dead, 20 Injured After Parked Tourist Train Catches Fire In Madurai; Horrific Visuals Surface

Train Catches Fire In Madurai | Twitter

In a shocking incident, a massive fire broke out in a tourist train that was parked near the station in Madurai on Saturday. As per reports, around eight people have lost their lives and around 20 people are reported injured in the incident. The injured have been taken to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. A firefighting and rescue operation was carried out after the blaze erupted. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning when the Bharat Gaurav tourist train from Lucknow was halted a few kilometres before the Madurai Railway Station. An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh has been announced to the next to kin of the deceased.

The fire has been doused and rescue operation underway

The horrific videos of the train engulfed by a massive blaze are doing rounds on social media. As per reports, the train stopped a few kilometres before the railway station in Madurai and was parked at the spot when the fire broke out in one of the coaches of the train which further spread to another coach of the train. The fire has been doused by the fire fighting department. It can be seen in the video that the rescue operators are trying to enter the train compartment after dousing the blaze.

Gas cylinders smuggled inside train

The reason of the cause of the fire is not known yet. However, the authorities claim after conducting initial investigations that few passengers in the train were using gas cylinder to cook food inside the train. The fire then spread from one coach to the other. Most of the passengers managed to flee the compartments that caught fire. However, the passengers who were elderly could not escape the train on time and died after being burnt inside the coach.

Officials confirm 8 dead and 20 injured

Madurai District Collector confirmed that around eight people have lost their lives due to the fire in the train. He further said that around 20 people have been injured in the incident. A Southern Railway official said that the passengers smuggled gas cylinders inside the coach that caught fire.

