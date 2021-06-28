Mira Bhayandar: Low on recovery, MBMC’s active cases jump from 109 to 256 in 8 Days

Mira Road, June 28: After a steady decline recorded by the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in the first three weeks of this month, the number of active cases has jumped from 109 on 20, June to 256 cases on 27, June. While the daily detection's continue to hover below 50, the average number of recoveries has been limited to below 25.

Earlier recoveries had continued to top detection's, resulting in a sharp decline in the active caseload which had reached 109 on 20, June after more than a year when the active cases were limited to 112 on 18, May, 2020. The health data has revealed that the constant rise in recoveries and drop in daily cases had pushed the overall recoveries to a healthy figure touching 98 percent.

While 363 more people tested positive for the infection from 20 to 27, June, only 204 recoveries and 15 deaths were reported in the corresponding period. 43 more people tested positive for the infection on Sunday. Although the latest additions have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 50,501 the health department data also shows that a total of 47,548 patients have recovered and discharged from various public and private health care facilities in the twin-city, taking the recovery rate to 96.86 percent.

However, the death toll has mounted to 1,330, triggering the case fatality rate (CFR) to 2.63 percent. As per MBMC records 2,17,847 people were under observation, even as a total of 4,50,159 swab samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 3,98, 849 tested negative and 50,501 positive.

While 733 reports were still awaited, 76 were tagged as inconclusive. The MBMC claims to have collected more than 37,368 swab samples for testing in the past eight days.