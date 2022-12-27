Mira Bhayandar: LED display hacked to flash cuss words, FIR registered against unknown people

Picture for representation | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: Sleuths of the Navghar police are on the lookout of unknown miscreants who allegedly hacked the light-emitting diode (LED) display system and changed the scrolling text with cuss words on the high-mast pole in Bunderwadi area of Navghar Road in Bhayandar (east).

The high mast pole is one of the nine to be installed in the twin-city on the virtue of funds allotted by the state urban development department after demands raised by local legislator- Geeta Jain.

Inaugurated on 13, November 2022, the LED which was set to display a message to recognise the efforts of the legislator was illegally accessed and reprogrammed to broadcast an obscene message on it.

Interestingly, neither the officials from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), nor the private contractor appointed to safeguard and maintain the LED system were aware about the changes.

In response to a compliant registered by the legislator’s personal assistant- Rajaram Barkade, the scroll was deleted and an offence under section 294 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Information Technology (Amended) Act- 2008 was registered on Monday (26, December) against unknown people at the Navghar police station. Further investigations were underway.