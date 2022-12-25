Mira Bhayandar: Police raids dance bar in Kashimira, case registered against 20 people

Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police raided a ladies bar in Kashimira which was found to be indulged in vulgar dance performances under the guise of live orchestra shows during the wee hours on Sunday.

The raid was conducted at Mantra Orchestra Bar near the Dahisar toll plaza on the highway in Kashimira by a team led by senior police inspector- Sanjay Hazare based on specific information. Case has been registered at the Kashimira police station against the 20 people.

The police received information about girls being forced to dance on which patrons were showering money-both of which are criminal acts under the law enacted in 2016.

The police team had initially sent a decoy customer who recorded the performances on video, following which the raid was conducted.

A case under the relevant sections of the IPC and the stringent Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act- 2016, has been registered at the Kashimira police station against the 20 people including owner, manager, staff and soliciting customers.

The act has stringent guidelines and convictions in such cases are punishable with five years’ imprisonment or a fine of Rs. 25 lakh-or both.