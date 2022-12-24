Mira-Bhayandar: 2 arrested within 48hrs of Navghar house break-in

Representative Image

Mira-Bhayandar: Two men who broke into an apartment in the Cabin Road area of Navghar in Bhayandar (East) and decamped with valuables including cash, gold and silver ornaments amounting to more than Rs4.63 lakh were arrested from Dharavi within 48 hours by the crime branch unit (Zone I) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police. The incident took place when the family was visiting Shirdi.

The suspects – both history sheeters living in Kurla – have around 11 cases of house break-ins registered against them at various police stations in Mumbai. Apart from tools which were used to break open the locks of flats, the police have recovered a major part of the stolen booty including gold ornaments and Rs1.53 lakh in cash from the possession of the duo

Not ruling on the possibility of more arrests and the involvement of the duo in more similar crimes, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Avinash Ambure said, “The accused apparently conducted recces of the area and targeted locked houses. It's advisable to keep valuables and cash in bank lockers, especially while going out for trips.”