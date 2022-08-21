Mira Bhayandar: Jobs in MBMC for 210 project-affected people of Barvi Dam

Barvi Dam in Thane | Photo: File Image

Nearly five years after the government issued a GR in September- 2017, the wait of getting permanent jobs in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) will soon turn into a reality for one member each of 210 families affected due to the height raising work of the dam on Barvi river near Badlapur in Thane district.

The MBMC is one of the recipients of water supplied from the dam. The rehabilitation of the affected families is being carried out under the aegis of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

As per directives, the civic bodies have mandated employment to the project-affected persons (PAP) in proportion to the water they draw from the dam. Accordingly, the MBMC will shoulder the responsibility of providing jobs to 210 PAP of the Barvi dam in its services.

“Yes, needed directions have been given to gram panchayats and urban local bodies to do the needful as soon as they receive the list of beneficiaries for absorbing them in their institutions,” said district collector Rajesh Narvekar.

The MBMC has received a list of 97 people from the MIDC authorities in the first phase. “The twin-city not only receives water from the dam which addresses water shortage issues, but the added workforce will also enhance the efficiency of the civic services,” said MBMC chief Dilip Dhole.

“As soon as the scrutiny process gets completed, we will absorb the listed PAPs as class III and IV employees. However, if any aspirant has additional educational qualifications suited for higher posts lying vacant, we will definitely consider their employment under the five per cent quota,” said deputy civic chief Maruti Gaikwad.

As against the requirement of over 225 MLD, the Mira-Bhayandar region has an allotted supply of 211 MLD, provided jointly by the MIDC (125 MLD) and the STEM (86 MLD) water supply authority. Around 112 MLD of water is sourced by Barvi Dam.