Mira-Bhayandar: Independent MLA Geeta Jain seeks single window clearance system for entire MMR region

Independent MLA Geeta Jain has asked the state government to simplify the process of procuring clearances for redevelopment and land conveyance by introducing a single window clearance system in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Cluster scheme is a boon, says Jain

In her letter to the chief minister and deputy chief minister, Jain has stated that the cluster scheme is a boon for every city. However, for hundreds of buildings in the twin-city which are in existence since the gram panchayat regime, getting documents to initiate the process is a difficult task, prompting residents to risk their lives by staying in old buildings.

“Documents and clearances pertaining to conveyance, deemed conveyance, entry of housing societies name in the 7/12 land records, Non-Agricultural (NA), Urban Land Ceiling (ULC), plan passing with new Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) and other society work should be dispensed under a single window system for a simplified and time bound process,” said Jain.

Although the state government has implemented the much-needed cluster scheme in various cities, including Mira-Bhayandar, the process of procuring clearances for redevelopment and land conveyance from multiple agencies continues to remain a time consuming and herculean task.

Incentives to promote redevelopment

Notably, the government recently announced a slew of benefits at the recently held housing society convention organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Goregaon.

Apart from a comprehensive package of incentives to promote self-redevelopment and time-bound issuance of clearances, the government unveiled other benefits including reduction of transfer premium, tax rebates, waiver of the mandatory 9-metre condition to 6-metre on two sides of the building for additional Floor Space Index (FSI) and even facilitate financing to push self-redevelopment.

However, all these sops are limited only to Mumbai. Most of the old and dilapidated structures are on small plots which have already consumed an FSI of more than four, thus making redevelopment options difficult and non-viable under the existing permission norms.