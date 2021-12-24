Mira Bhayandar: Hoteliers meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar seeking relaxation in curbs

At a time when the state government has hinted at issuing fresh Covid-19 restrictions/ guidelines in view of the steadily rising Omicron cases, a delegation of hoteliers under the aegis of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurants Maharashtra, met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief- Sharad Pawar on Friday seeking his help in extending day-to-day operating hours of the hotel industry and relaxation from unjustified curbs.

Citing steep losses faced by the industry, the delegation led by federation president-Shankar Shetty raised mainly three point’s tagged with demands including- extending the present 12:00 am deadline for restaurants and bars to 1:30 am, reduction in FL III license fees owing to restrains in conducting business at a limited capacity of 50 percent and rollback of the rule of imposing hefty fines amounting Rs. 10,000 on restaurant owners if their visiting customers are not fully vaccinated.

“ Sharad Pawar ji patiently heard our grievances and assured us that he will speak to the chief minister in this regard. We are hopeful and confident of getting relief and relaxations” said federation treasurer-Durgaprasad Salian who was accompanied by office-bearers including Bharat Shetty," Shyam Shetty, Babu Shetty and Kalathoor Shetty.

