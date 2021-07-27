Mira Bhayandar: Hotel manager and 8 staffers booked for violating COVID-19 protocols in Kashimira

As the twin-city continues to be in combat mode to fight the deadly Covid-19 virus amidst the threat of the third wave, some hoteliers are blatantly violating the protocols and guidelines laid down by the district administration to contain the infection.

Acting on a tip-off the crime branch unit of the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) raided Hotel Maratha Tadka- an illegally operating eatery located in the Delta area of Kashimira at around 11:55 pm on Sunday night. The police team found 47 people having liquor and food in the establishment.

As usual, officials from the excise department had played blind to the brazen illegalities. According to the details in the FIR, neither social distancing was being followed, nor were the patrons or the staffers wearing masks, throwing the mandated COVID-appropriate behavior to toss.

An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC, Maharashtra Police Act and disaster management rules was registered against the manager of the hotel and eight staffers.

However the actual beneficiaries including the operator and owner of the premises are still at large. While the excise department played blind to the illegalities, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is also under the scanner for allowing the hotel to come up on a land which is tagged with garden reservation.

Despite time restrictions, several illegal dhabhas and dingy food joints dotting the highway have turned into watering holes serving liquor and food till the wee hours, sources said.