Mira Bhayandar: Fishermen gear up ahead of fishing season from August 1

After sincerely following the customary 60-day annual fishing ban (conservation period) fishermen from the coastal belt of Uttan near Bhayandar are all set to venture into the Arabian Sea for the new fishing season from August 1, which is the official date on which the government has allowed the resumption of the fishing season.

Over the past fortnight, boats, their crews and on-shore fish-workers have been getting ready for the day.

Most of the boats have received a fresh coat of paint, the fishing gear tended and overhauled for a bountiful catch.

However, the unfavorable weather conditions are likely to play spoilsport.

The quaint fishing villages including-Uttan, Pali and Chowk and Manori are home to over 700 fishing boats in the region.