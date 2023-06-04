Mira-Bhayandar: 'Hirkani' rooms for lactating mothers to come up at grounds & gardens in 1st phase

Sketch of the Hirkani Kaksh or breastfeeding centers | Suresh Golani

In an initiative that will help lactating mothers, the Maharashtra government has allotted Rs 20 crore for setting up of 'Hirkani Kaksh' (baby feeding centres) at strategic locations in the twin-city of Mira-Bhayandar which will be functional round the clock. Recognizing the need for such facilities, Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik mooted the idea and sought funding from the state government for the purpose.

Playgrounds and gardens to have the facility

In the first phase, all playgrounds and gardens falling in the Ovala-Majiwada constituency have been selected to set up the Hirkani Kaksha for lactating mothers. Equipped with air-conditioned toilets, dedicated enclosure for breastfeeding, rest rooms, cradles, sanitary pad vending machines, the solar powered portable centres will also double up as open libraries on the other side. “Lactating mothers find it difficult to feed the infants/babies in public places, hence these centres will be act as breast-feeding spaces for the mothers which will bring comfort to both the mother and the child.

Centers to operate in 6-8 months

"Work orders have been issued and the facilities are expected to become operational within six to eight months,” said Sarnaik who has appealed to donors to come forward and donate books for the open library which will be adjacent to the Hirkani Kaksha. Apart from female caretakers, firms will be roped in for the maintenance of the centres in exchange of advertising rights.

Who was Hirkani?

Hirkani was a poor milkmaid during the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who scaled down the steep edges of the Raigad fort to reach out to her baby, not caring for her own life. Her courage was honoured with the title 'Hirkani'. The Hirkani’s room was conceptualized by the Maharashtra unit of the Breastfeeding Promotion Act, 2007 as a facility at a workplace and public places for lactating mothers. However, the facilities eluded the twin-city.