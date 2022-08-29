Navi Mumbai: NMMC conducts awareness campaign on importance of breastfeeding

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | File Image

The Health Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), held an awareness campaign on the importance of breastfeeding for a newborn. The campaign was carried out as part of the World Breastfeeding Week observed in the month of August.

According to doctors, babies who are breastfed remain physically fit as the mother's milk is the perfect food after birth and can significantly reduce infant mortality.

“It is healthy, pure and easy to digest and reduces the risk of many diseases ranging from various infections to diabetes and from diarrhoea to various allergies,” say doctors.

Breast milk is essential for the first six months of babies after birth because of its nutritional properties, immunity to digestion, and sufficient water content from milk.

In public places like bus stations, railway stations, and hospitals, the government has provided a separate space for mothers to breastfeed. Therefore, keeping in mind the importance of breastfeeding, every mother is advised by renowned health experts to breastfeed for the development of her healthy child.

A lactating mother needs to take more care of herself and take nutritious light food after delivery, keeping in mind the need for more calories, proteins and vitamins.

Lean foods, green leafy vegetables, and fruit juice should be included in the meal. Also, instructions are being given to mothers by the health department that the mother should take iron tablets and calcium tablets till the baby is six months old.