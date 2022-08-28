Navi Mumbai: Active cases of COVID-19 cross 900 under NMMC, 122 discharges

The number of active cases under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) crossed 900 after around 137 new cases of Covid were reported on August 27. For the last one week, more than 100 cases have been reported in the city.

A total of 122 patients were discharged on August 27. Despite a big number of patients being discharged, the number of active cases reaches 901. There is a rising trend of Covid cases during August so far.

At present, 664 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On August 27, the civic body conducted 2159 RT PCR tests and 2600 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,91,420 RT PCR and 23,21,458 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.