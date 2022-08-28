e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Active cases of COVID-19 cross 900 under NMMC, 122 discharges

Despite a big number of patients being discharged, the number of active cases reaches 901.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 08:26 PM IST
article-image

The number of active cases under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) crossed 900 after around 137 new cases of Covid were reported on August 27. For the last one week, more than 100 cases have been reported in the city.

A total of 122 patients were discharged on August 27. Despite a big number of patients being discharged, the number of active cases reaches 901. There is a rising trend of Covid cases during August so far.

At present, 664 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On August 27, the civic body conducted 2159 RT PCR tests and 2600 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,91,420 RT PCR and 23,21,458 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: With casting of 500 slabs in just 489 days, CIDCO achieves another feat
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Active cases of COVID-19 cross 900 under NMMC, 122 discharges

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Active cases of COVID-19 cross 900 under NMMC, 122 discharges

Navi Mumbai: Active cases of COVID-19 cross 900 under NMMC, 122 discharges

Who is Shahnawaz Dahani? All you need to know about Pak pacer named Playing XI For Asia Cup 2022...

Who is Shahnawaz Dahani? All you need to know about Pak pacer named Playing XI For Asia Cup 2022...

LIVE India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: India wins toss, opts to bowl

LIVE India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: India wins toss, opts to bowl

Mumbai: RMC truck rams into parked tempo at Borivali, kills one

Mumbai: RMC truck rams into parked tempo at Borivali, kills one

'A bold decision': Netizens react after Dinesh Karthik plays ahead of Rishabh Pant against Pakistan...

'A bold decision': Netizens react after Dinesh Karthik plays ahead of Rishabh Pant against Pakistan...