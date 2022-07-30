Mira Bhayandar: Free bus travel for MBMC school students soon | FPJ Photo

In a bid to encourage students and promote more and more enrolments, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to provide free bus services for children studying in municipal schools of the twin-city.

A proposal to distribute free bus travel passes to municipal school students mooted by the public transport authority has found its place in the agenda of the general body meeting scheduled to be held on August 8.

The resolution is all set to get a unanimous nod as the ruling and opposition members are said to be in support of the much-needed freebie to municipal school students as most come from the lower economic strata of the society.

“It’s our duty to extend maximum facilities to our school students. Providing free bus services is one of our steps towards encouraging and motivating them,” said additional municipal commissioner Dr. Sambhaji Panpatte.

At present, there are 36 municipal schools which impart education upto the ninth standard in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati and semi-English modes to around 8200 students.

In addition to free bus travel for specially-abled commuters, MBMC’s public transport authority which is run by a private operator provides monthly passes with 50 percent concession to all students living in the twin-city.

"Currently 70 out of the 74 buses are plying on around 19 routes and an average of 75,000 commuters travel in and out of the twin-city on a daily basis,” said administrative officer Dinesh Kangurde.

"My school is far away from where I live, it will be a great relief for my family," said Raj Patil a MBMC school student.

The civic administration will soon add 30 electric buses (non A/C midi e-buses) to its existing fleet of 74 buses. As daily ridership touched the new benchmark of 75,000 riders, the MBMC has renewed its efforts to provide a robust bus service by making it more reliable and affordable for commuters in the twin-city.