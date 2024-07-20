Mira-Bhayandar: First Cashless Multi-Speciality Hospital In Kashimira Empanelled Under MPJAY After 5-Month Delay |

Mira-Bhayandar: More than five months after its inauguration by chief minister-Eknath Shinde on 14, February, the first cashless multi-speciality hospital in Kashimira, has finally been empanelled under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MPJAY) – a flagship state government health scheme, which provides end-to-end cashless services.

The empanelment process to cashless services was entangled in the model code of conduct (MCC) which had been imposed for the recently held Lok Sabha elections. An idea of Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik, the four-storeyed hospital building built by a private developer in exchange of Transfer Development Rights (TDR) stands next to the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium in Mahajanwadi.

Equipped with high-tech medical equipment, the services were restricted to primary health care in the hospital’s outpatient department (OPD) sans implementation of the MPJAY to conduct major treatment and surgeries. Named in memory of Matoshri Indirabai Baburai Sarnaik, the 100-bedded hospital has now geared up to offer quality medical services free of cost to yellow, orange and white ration card holders.

“The hospital received an approval to implement the MPJAY on 15, July, thus citizens are not required to worry about high-expenditure treatment as they will get access to free medical examinations, treatments and even medicines. The 'no cash counter' system at the hospital has started dispensing free treatment” informed Sarnaik.

Managed by a social service organisation having expertise in the medical field, the hospital offers super specialty treatments and surgeries, including cardiovascular screening and treatment, urology and other medical services. This is apart from pre-surgery outpatient department (OPD) services and pathology test facility.

After Thane and Ulhasnagar, this is the third such facility in the district which will offer cashless super speciality services. Notably, the state government has allocated funds amounting to Rs. 25 crore needed for procuring high-tech medical equipment and devices. Moreover, there will be no burden on the civic treasury as the government will shoulder the entire funding responsibility.