Watch: Fire breaks out on Mira Road skywalk, no casualties reported

A minor fire broke out on the skywalk outside Mira Road railway station on Friday evening. After receiving the call at around 6:35 pm, three fire tenders from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) immediately rushed to the spot and doused the flames.
No casualties or injuries have been reported. "While the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, an electrical short circuit may have triggered the fire." said fire officer -Alpesh Sankhe.
