Mira Bhayandar: Fake cop dupes tailor, replaces gold with milk packets

The crime was reported from the Pleasant Park area of Mira Road.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
Mira Bhayandar: Fake cop dupes tailor, replaces gold with milk packets | Representative pic
Mira-Bhayandar: Sleuths of the Kashimira police are on the lookout for an imposter who pretended to be a policeman and robbed a 58-year-old tailor of his gold ornaments worth Rs 70,000.

The tailor was walking home around 10.30 am on Tuesday (October 18) when a bike-borne man donning a helmet stopped near him.

The man claimed to be a cop and informed the tailor that a theft had taken place ahead and it was risky for him to wear the gold ornaments.

The imposter even flashed an identity card with a photo of himself in uniform and offered him a handkerchief to place the ornaments. However, when the tailor reached home, he was shocked to find empty milk packets wrapped in the handkerchief.

