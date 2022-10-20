Mira Bhayandar: Fake cop dupes tailor, replaces gold with milk packets

Mira-Bhayandar: Sleuths of the Kashimira police are on the lookout for an imposter who pretended to be a policeman and robbed a 58-year-old tailor of his gold ornaments worth Rs 70,000.
The crime was reported from the Pleasant Park area of Mira Road.
The tailor was walking home around 10.30 am on Tuesday (October 18) when a bike-borne man donning a helmet stopped near him.
The man claimed to be a cop and informed the tailor that a theft had taken place ahead and it was risky for him to wear the gold ornaments.
The imposter even flashed an identity card with a photo of himself in uniform and offered him a handkerchief to place the ornaments. However, when the tailor reached home, he was shocked to find empty milk packets wrapped in the handkerchief.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)