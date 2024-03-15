Mira-Bhayandar: Fadnavis Inaugurates Kashigaon Police Station, Adds 25 Vehicles To MBVV Fleet

Deputy chief minister-Devendra Fadnavis who is also the state's home minister, virtually inaugurated the newly created Kashigaon police station on Thursday afternoon. With the latest addition the tally of full-fledged police stations under the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate area has now increased to 18.

Kashigaon police station inaugurated

The Kashigaon police station has been set up on the ground floor of a Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) owned property on a rental-basis. The government had elevated the existing rural format of the Thane and Palghar police to a combined MBVV in October, 2020.

The MBVV began with limited manpower and resources including 13 police stations, two traffic units and a few other branches. While one more traffic unit and four new police stations including-Achole, Mandvi, Pelhar and Naigaon were added in the past three years, two more including the Kashigaon police station were on the anvil.

This apart from introduction of several new branches including- homicide unit, anti-narcotics cell, anti-terrorist squads and specialized teams to deal with different types of cheating and financial frauds under the economic offences wing. “The newly created Kashigaon police station will not only lower the burden on the Kashimira police station but also add to the convenience of citizens.” said police commissioner-Madhukar Pandey.

Carved out of the jurisdiction of the Kashimira police station which covered an area of 29.90 sq.km, the Kashigaon unit will control over 20 sq.km area leaving their Kashimira counterparts with an area of just 9.90 sq.km. Apart from 3170 non-cognizable cases, 849 FIR’s related to various types of offences had been registered at the Kashimira police station in 2023. The Kashigaon police station will be headed by senior police inspector-Rahul Kumar Patil.

25 New Vehicles Inducted in Fleet

On the occasion twenty-five new vehicles-especially patrolling jeeps were inducted to the existing fleet of the MBVV police on the virtue of funds provided by the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC). The existing fleet comprised 142 four wheelers and 185 two wheelers. Apart from enhancing vigilance, the addition of vehicles will add more swiftness in the response time to distress calls/ complaints received on Dial:112-an emergency response support system.

Notably, the short-staffed force has recently got a much-needed boost after 945 fresh recruits in the constabulary section, including 303 women were formally inducted on 17, February, this year.