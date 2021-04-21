Mira Bhayandar: Duo held for black-marketing of Remdesivir vials

Just three days after the Tulinj police station in Nallasopara busted a racket of black-marketing Remdesivir injections, a special team attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate led DCP Amit Kale arrested two people including a woman for their involvement in a similar crime on Tuesday night.

Acting on a tip-off, the MBVV team deputed a decoy customer to establish contact with the accused . After confirming the authenticity of the information, the police team laid a trap and apprehended the duo who were found to be selling each vial of the anti-viral drug at Rs. 16,000, which is astronomically higher than the rates prescribed by the government. Apart from the recovery of five anti-viral vials, the police team also seized a motorcycle and two mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

While a detailed probe was underway to ascertain the source of supply and also to find out how many vials have been sold by them so far, an offence under the relevant sections of the IPC, Essential Commodity Act, Drugs and Cosmetics Act has been registered against the accused at the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road.

Despite a crackdown on illegal delivery channels of the antiviral drug, some black-marketers are openly selling them at highly inflated prices depending on the urgency of the buyer.