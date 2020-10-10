Mira Bhayandar Crime Watch: Cops bust sex racket operating from spa in Kashimira

As the entire nation is in combat mode against the deadly pandemic, sex trade racketeers have resumed their nefarious activities from spas which were allowed to operate following relaxations in the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Sleuths of the Kashimira police busted a high profile prostitution racket which was operating under the guise of a spa in a posh residential locality on Friday evening.

Two people including the spa operator identified as Anand Rai (35) and a 25-year-old woman who worked as a manager-cum-cashier of the establishment were arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

Acting on a tip-off about the flesh trade activities, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare under the instructions of ACP Vilas Sanap, deputed a decoy customer to establish contact and strike a deal with the spa operator. After confirming the authenticity of the information, the police team swooped down on Relax Spa in the Hub Town area of Kashimira.

The duo were caught red-handed while accepting money for the rendezvous. The team comprising API Mahendra Bhamre, ASI Rajesh Pansare, police personnel Mhamunkar, Fadtare, Nalawade, lady cops Nagare and Dethe also managed to rescue two women (aged 24 and 30 years ) from the clutches of the flesh trade racketeers.

“The crackdown will continue until we weed out all such illegalities,” said Hazare. Despite the threat of corona, the wheels of the immoral trade continues to turn smoothly and with impunity in the form of shady establishments including Thai Spa’s, Ayurveda Massage Centers and Unisex Salons which have mushroomed in each nook and cranny of the twin-city. Apart from a few genuine ones, most of these establishments have earned notoriety for their shady activities.