Mira-Bhayandar: Crime Branch Nabs 26-Year-Old Bike Thief In Vasai

Mira-Bhayandar: The Crime Branch Unit (Zone II), attached to the Navghar police station, has apprehended a 26-year-old thief who mastered the art of quickly breaking locks on two-wheelers. The accused has been identified as 26-year-old Mohammad Gulab Mansuri, a resident of Vasai and proprietor of a two-wheeler repair garage.

Police scour through CCTV footage

Mansuri stole a Honda Activa bike from a parking lot on Achole Road during the early morning hours on October 14. In response to a surge in bike-lifting cases in the area, the crime detection team, led by Police Inspector Shahuraj Ranaware, initiated an investigation by examining CCTV footage from the crime scenes and potential escape routes.

Police lay trap to arrest the suspect

After identifying a suspect on camera, the police activated their informer network and, with the help of electronic intelligence, laid a trap that resulted in the arrest of the accused in the Bhoidapada area of Vasai. Following intensive interrogations, the accused admitted to his involvement in four cases of bike and mobile thefts in the region, though the police suspect his connection to additional cases.

An offence under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered against the accused, who has been remanded to custody.