Mira-Bhayandar: Cops Revert More Than ₹5 Lakh Lost To Cyber Cons In Two Separate Cases

Cyber Fraud | FPJ

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police managed to freeze more than ₹5 lakh which was siphoned off by fraudsters from the bank accounts of two complainants.

In the first case, the complainant Hetal Patel lost more than ₹4.45 lakh and in the second one, Kashimira resident Rahul Detraj fell prey to the evil designs of the cyber fraudsters who siphoned off ₹56,472 from his bank account under the guise of facilitating credit card transactions.

Upon receiving the complaints the cyber cell led by API Swapnil Wavhal under the guidance of police inspector Sujitkumar Gunjkar swung into action and managed to freeze the siphoned off amount by establishing contact with the concerned banks and payment gateway of the digital platform that provided payment solutions.