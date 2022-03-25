Mira-Bhayandar: Cops bust sex racket at acupressure center in Mira Road

After spa’s and wellness centers, acupressure clinics are also being used by miscreants as a front to operate prostitution rackets in Mira Road. This came to light after the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police raided an acupressure therapy center which doubled up as den for flesh trade activities.

Acting on a tip-off, the AHTU team led by Senior Police Inspector- Sampatrao Patil, deputed a decoy customer to establish contact and strike a deal with the therapy center operator. After confirming the authenticity of the information, the police team swooped down on Acupressure Therapy Center in the Shanti Park area of Mira Road on Thursday afternoon.

While the manager and operator of the shady establishment were caught red handed while accepting money for facilitating the rendezvous, three women were rescued from the clutches of the flesh trade racketeers.

A case under section 370 of the IPC and the relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered against the accused who allegedly floated online advertisements on prominent web portals to lure potential clientele by offering acupressure and massage services.

It should be noted that several spa’s and unisex salons have mushroomed in the twin-city which under the garb of massage services are indulged in prostitution activities. Some spa owners have brazenly deployed foreign nationals by renewing their visit visas in an illegal manner.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 05:22 PM IST