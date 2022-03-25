Central Railway hopes to earn tidy sum from new spa at CST

Mumbai: Mumbai's first air-conditioned unisex spa and saloon at a railway station, located at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), began its operations on Thursday.

While the cost to avail services at the facility may seem steep, the Central Railway (CR) will earn revenue of around Rs 75 lakh over a period of 5 years.

Sources quoted the rate card saying the charges for men are in the range of Rs 200-3000 for shaving, hair cutting and other facilities.

The minimum rate for a men's haircut is Rs 250. For women, the rate ranges from Rs 350 to Rs 10,000 and includes services like hair treatment. The charges mentioned are inclusive of 18 per cent GST.

Named the 'Personal Care Centre', CR authorities have provided a ground plus one space for the facility, with an area of around 300 sq feet.

According to CR authorities, under this concept, the licensee will also be allowed to sell personal care items like emergency, generic and Ayurvedic medicines, beauty and cosmetic products etc.

“We have the distinction of being number one in non-fare revenue over all zones of the Indian Railways. During the period from April 1, 2021, to March 20, 2022, the revenue on this account stood at Rs 28.88 crore, which is 38 per cent more than the revenue achieved during the same period last year,” CR's chief public relations officer, Shivaji Sutar said.

He added that non-fare revenue generation in the Mumbai division was Rs 21.96 crore during the period for review.

The next such spa-cum-saloon is likely to come up in the Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. The CR officials claim that many more such initiatives under the non-fare revenue model are being undertaken, which will benefit the passengers.

