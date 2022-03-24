One more TC from Central Railway's Mumbai division achieves 1-crore mark in collecting fine

Abhisek Kumar Sinha, another ticket checker of Central Railways Mumbai division achieved the mark of one crore despite Covid-19 in the Current financial year. Between April 1st 2021 to 23 March 2022, Sinha caught over 13200 ticketless/irregular travellers and realized a fine of Rs 1.03 crore.

Earlier Ticket Checker Mohammed Shams Chand has earned revenue of Rs 1 crore for the Mumbai division of Central railway in the first 11 months of the current financial year despite Covid restrictions.

Sinha is 2nd ticket checker of Central Railways Mumbai division to achieve this mark in the current financial year.

Sinha joined the Central Railway in 2006 in the parcel department in the 4th class. In 2012 he cleared the departmental exam and become TC. As a TC he got his first posting at Wadala Station, where he worked till 2016. In 2017 he was promoted as senior ticket examiner and was included in a special batch of ticket checkers of Central Railways Mumbai Division.

"However making the passenger know his fault and counselling them is a big challenge for a ticket checker, but with the help of my cool nature I always tackled passengers and make them ready to pay fine," said Sinha giving full credit to his wife Gunjan for this achievement.

"She takes care of all household things including the educational needs of my 10-year-old daughter, hence I always feel from the family side" added Sinha, who work in 10 members special batch of ticket checkers of Mumbai Division of CR since 2017.

In Special batches, ticket checkers themselves can fix their duty time and work accordingly in the entire division on any train.

When asked what are the most common excuses given by without ticket passengers, Sinha said medical emergency, or someone has expired are very common excuses given by many passengers. Apart from that some passengers purposefully speak in a harsh and aggressive manner. But I know what to, when to do and how to do it. I always try to convince offenders that you are at fault in a polite way, but if someone is not ready to pay a fine then inform my superiors and asked for help from the railway protection force. Though it's happened very rare, In most cases I handled ticketless travellers with the help of my cool nature"

When asked how do you balance a sense of duty and empathy, Sinha said, "When I am on duty I have to follow railway rules. There's no space for empathy while on duty.

Asked about the Covid 19 pandemic he said, "No doubt it's very tough and scary because ticket-checkers are in direct contact with passengers. Hence, I am always careful and follow all precautionary measures. Hence thanks to God, till the not only me but my whole family is safe ".

"As per railway guidelines I have to Charge maskless travellers too, which is also a big challenge for us," said Sinha adding that I know that most passengers have different excuses and are always ready to argue, hence I am mentally preparing for this type of behaviour of passengers and handled them politely using my communication skills.

During the period from April 2021 to March 16th 2022, a total of 33.30 lakh ticketless/irregular cases were detected and revenue of Rs.200.85 crore was realised which is the highest in terms of cases of Ticketless and revenue among all Zonal Railways in the current year. This is also the highest ever earnings of Central Railway despite Covid-19 restrictions.

Mumbai Division has detected 12.93 lakh cases of ticketless and irregular travel realizing Rs. 66.84 crores which are the highest amongst all divisions of Central Railway. Bhusaval Division detected 8.15 lakh cases of irregular travel realizing Rs.58.75 crore, Nagpur Division realized Rs.33.32 Crore from 5.03 lakh cases of irregular travel, Solapur Division detected 3.36 lakh cases of irregular travel realizing Rs.19.42 crore and Pune Division detected 2.05 lakh cases of irregular travel and realized Rs.10.05 crore. The Ticket checking squads of Headquarters also detected 1.80 lakh cases of ticketless and irregular travel and recovered Rs. 12.47 crore.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:44 PM IST