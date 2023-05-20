Mira-Bhayandar: Cops bust Gujarat-based gang who robbed auto drivers by offering spiked beverages, 3 arrested

Representational Image

Exactly a month after they posed as passengers to rob a 50-year-old auto-rickshaw driver of his gold chain worth ₹50,000 after offering him cold drinks laced with sedatives in Mira Road, the three thieves were nabbed on Friday by the crime branch unit (Zone I) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police for their involvement in the crime.

The trio identified as - Sagar Mahendra Parekh, Samapatraj Gevarchand Jain alias Sampo and Subhash Arvind Patil - all residents of Surat and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, operated in Mumbai, Pune and Thane and robbed auto-drivers using the same modus operandi of hiring auto-rickshaws for long distances while assuring return journeys.

They would befriend the drivers and con them into consuming cold drinks spiked with sedatives. After a few minutes, when the unsuspecting driver would lose consciousness, the trio would escape with cash and gold ornaments.

How police nabbed the thieves

The crime branch unit team led by API Pushpraj Surve under the supervision of Police Inspector-Aviraj Kurhade scanned the footage captured by closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the crime scene and possible getaway routes.

They also activated their informer network and zeroed in on the suspects after identifying them on electronic surveillance.

Suspects confess to their crimes

After rounds of sustained interrogations, the suspected gang members have confessed to their involvement in eight similar offences committed by them this year. However, the investigating team has not ruled out their involvement in more such crimes.

Offenders booked under various IPC sections

An offence under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 392 (robbery), 420 (cheating), 414 (assisting in concealment of stolen property) and 34 (common intention) has been registered against the trio who have been remanded to custody. The Kashimira police are conducting further investigations into the case.

