Mira Bhayandar Constituency: Lack of Shiv Sena ‘josh’ adds to rebel worry for BJP

Bhayandar: The lack of “josh” (enthusiasm) among the Shiv Sena cadres seems to have kept the sitting BJP legislator Narendra Mehta on tenterhooks in the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly constituency, especially at a when time former mayor Geeta Jain has sounded the bugle of rebellion by throwing her hat in the political arena and with the opposition Congress candidate- Muzaffar Hussain trying to cash in on the situation.

Although a total of 12 candidates, including those from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in the fray, the assembly segment with a total of 4,36, 426 voters (including 2,33,68 male, 2,03,352 female and 6 others) is all set to witness a triangular battle between Mehta, Jain and Hussain.

Owing to her clean image as three-time corporator and non-controversial two-and-half stint as mayor of the local civic body, rebel Geeta Jain is posing a tough fight to the official BJP candidate.

Moreover, a large section of Shiv Sainiks and BJP veterans, who are unhappy with Mehta’s autocratic style of functioning, are supporting Jain’s candidature.

Although the top leadership of both the Sena and the BJP have served its cadre with a stern warning to focus on the larger goal, the fissures between the now allies, has its origin in the bitterly contested MBMC poll.

The latest provocation came when the BJP kept on hold bids received for a proposed memorial in Bhayandar, dedicated to Balasaheb Thackeray.

Mehta, who is always in news mostly for all the wrong reasons, was recently booked for CRZ violations at his ultra-luxury club in Mira Road. However, he is unfazed and is confident of retaining the seat on the virtue of his developmental works.

On the other hand, former legislator Hussain is banking on his over three-decade unblemished record of dedicated services to the twin-city of Mira-Bhayandar.

Community Facts

Totaling around 55 to 60 per cent, the members from the Gujarati, Jain and Rajasthani community, along with North Indians, have a significant presence in this constituency, followed by 18-20 per cent Marathi voters. This constituency has 10-12 per cent and 8-10 per cent Muslim and Christian voters respectively.

Problems Faced

Deemed Conveyance and Cluster Scheme for Redevelopment of Dangerous Buildings in Limbo.

Traffic Nightmares, Rickety Public Transport System, Bad Roads, Lack of Proper Healthcare Infrastructure, Massive Corruption in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, Hawker Menace and Illegal Constructions.

Past arithmetic

BJP’s sitting MLA Narendra Mehta, who is seeking a second term from here, had won with a margin of 32,292 votes. While Mehta bagged 91,468 votes, his nearest NCP rival Gilbert Mendonca (now with the Shiv Sena) garnered 59,176 votes followed by 19,489 and 18,171 by the Congress and Shiv Sena candidates respectively.