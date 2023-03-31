Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC felicitates and rewards ASHA workers for excellent work

FPJ

It was a memorable day for ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker Veronica Nunis, her colleagues Jyotsna Bhoir and Prachiti Mahankal as they were felicitated and rewarded by the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) for their excellent work.

The felicitation program was held at the community hall in Bhayandar (west) in the presence of MBMC chief- Dilip Dhole and deputy civic chief- Maruti Gaikwad on Thursday. While Veronica and Jyotsna are attached to the Uttan health post, Prachiti works with the facility in the Vinayak Nagar area of Bhayandar (west).

120 deployed ASHA workers to be paid ₹6000 per month

“ASHA volunteers act as an important link between the health posts and the local populace under the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). It is our duty to encourage them and appreciate their efforts. Based on the performance, this award will be given every year.” said Dhole

Presently, 120 ASHA workers have been deployed by the MBMC’s health department and are paid ₹6,000 per month in addition to performance-based incentives. The ASHA workers who remain in touch with the local community, especially slum settlements, take various government schemes and awareness drives like nutritional and immunisation support under the National Health Mission (NHM). This apart from identifying and counselling tuberculosis and leprosy patients while keeping a tab on health issues related to adolescents and pregnant women.

ASHA workers were paid ₹3500 since 2014

On an average one link worker is in-charge of tracking nearly 2, 000 people at an average of 500 households in their respective localities. ASHA workers worked for a measly ₹700 monthly remittance, till 2014. The general body approved a 500% hike in their pay structure, following which they started getting a monthly honorarium of ₹3,500 since 2014. The honorarium was hiked to ₹6,000 last year. The government is planning to rope in 280 more ASHA workers for the MBMC, an official said.

