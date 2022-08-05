Mira Bhayandar: Alert sounded after fake messages seeking money, gift vouchers using police chief’s photo detected

Mira Bhayandar: Alert sounded after fake messages seeking money or gift vouchers using police chief’s photo detected | File Photo

The Public Relation Office (PRO) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has urged citizens to remain alert when they receive any messages seeking money or gift vouchers from fake WhatsApp accounts.

The alert was sounded after it was detected that some unscrupulous elements had created a WhatsApp account on mobile number 7080669933 with the uniformed photograph of MBVV chief Sadanand Date as the "displayed picture" to send out messages to random numbers with an intention of initiating a conversation and dupe money under the pretext of seeking gift vouchers.

The cyber cell has urged people to report about any such demand for gift vouchers by anyone misusing the photograph and name of the commissioner on WhatsApp.

The MBVV police has also appealed to citizens to approach the local police station or login to www.cybercrime.gov.in or call the cybercrime cell on 1930 to report any type of online fraud.