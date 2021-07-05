Mira Bhayandar: Alert cop nabs mobile thieves after hot chase

An alert constable attached to the Navghar police station caught hold of two notorious mobile thieves after a hot chase in Bhayandar.

The complainant Shailesh Kharwar was standing in the Indralok area of Bhayandar (east) when an unidentified man snatched his mobile phone and jumped into a waiting auto-rickshaw. Kharwar screamed for help which alerted a bike-borne police personnel who was on his regular patrolling duty.

Without wasting any time, the police personnel chased the auto-rickshaw and intercepted it a few meters away and caught hold of the snatcher identified as Naseeb Balbir Singh Vaidya (19) and the auto-rickshaw driver Rahul Mojam Mandal (19).

The duo were found to be in possession of seven mobile phones. Naseeb has confessed to his involvement in six mobile snatching cases committed by him in Mira Road. The police seized the auto-rickshaw and booked the duo under section 392 of the IPC. Further investigations were underway.