Mira-Bhayandar: AHTU Nabs 3 Pimps, Including Two Autorickshaw Drivers

A team from the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has arrested three people including two auto-rickshaw drivers who doubled up as pimps to operate a flesh trade racket in Bhayandar on Friday afternoon.

Acting on a tip-off, that a gang comprising auto-rickshaw drivers was actively involved in the trafficking of women in the twin-city, the team led by Police Inspector Samir Ahirrao and ASI Umesh Patil, deputed a decoy to establish contact and strike a deal with the racketeers. After confirmation the team laid a trap near the Golden Nest circle in Bhayandar and arrested three people who came there in an auto-rickshaw with a 32-year-old woman.

Pimping auto-drivers

The arrested auto-drivers have been identified as Santosh Tawre, 35, and Ganesh Gund, 38, who ferried passengers - especially bar girls during the night and doubled up as pimps. The mastermind of the racket turned out to be a 58-year-old woman identified as Shikha Dalchand alias Omwati who was also taken into custody.

While an offence under section 370 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered against the trio at the Naya Nagar police station, the rescued 32-year-old woman was sent to a rehabilitation home. Further investigations were on.